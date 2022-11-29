Indiana casino revenue reaches $207.6m in October

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a 3 per cent decrease year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos reported $207.6m in gaming revenue for October, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was up 1.7 per cent compared to September’s $204m but 3 per cent lower year-on-year.

Taxable adjusted revenue after free play and other deductions totalled $189.2m, up by 1 per cent versus $186.9m in September. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana was the state’s top-earning destination for a 13th month, recording $36.2m. Former earnings leader Horseshoe Casino in Hammond reported $29m.

Horseshoe Indianapolis registered a win of $27.8m and Caesars Southern Indiana followed with $21.2m. Harrah’s Hoosier Park completed the top five with $19.9m. Indiana collected $44.3m in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play and $4.4m from settled sports wagers, according to the IGC.

Sports betting in October

Indiana’s sports betting handle for October was $446.2m. That’s 15.4 per cent higher than September’s $382.5m but down 3.3 per cent year-on-year.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators pulled in $46.9m in legal sports betting revenue, the third-highest total behind $51.2m the month prior and $47.7m in October 2021. The state received $4.5m in taxes.