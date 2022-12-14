Indiana casino revenue hits $196m in November

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a 5.5 per cent decrease in revenue month-to-month.

US.- Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos reported $196m in gaming revenue for November, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was down 5.5 per cent compared to October’s $207.6m but up slightly from $195m in November 2021.

Taxable adjusted revenue after free play and other deductions totalled $179m, down by 4 per cent versus $189.2m in October. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana was the state’s top-earning destination for a 14th month, recording $35.4m. Former earnings leader Horseshoe Casino in Hammond reported $29.7m.

Horseshoe Indianapolis registered a win of $27.9m, Caesars Southern Indiana $19m and Harrah’s Hoosier Park $18.4m. Slots revenue fell 7.3 per cent to slightly over $155m, the lowest since $152.8m in February.

The state levied taxes on close to $184.4m in adjusted revenue, which was 2.6 per cent lower than in October. The wagering and supplemental taxes totalled $50.3m, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.