Illinois casino revenue reaches $110.7m in June

The casinos in the state reported revenue growth of 5% year on year.

US.- Illinois casino revenue reached $110.7m in June, reporting a 5% increase year-on-year for the state. According to the June report, land-based revenue rose 18% year-over-year. The same month, the state posted increases of 59% in sports betting and 85% igaming.

Caesars’ operating revenue fell 5% to $64.8m in June and Penn National dropped 8% to $30.9m in Illinois. Hard Rock International’s Redford location saw revenue fall 16% month-on-month.

Both DraftKings at Casino Queen reported increases activity. DraftKings registered a 23% revenue up when compared to May, generating a total revenue for June of $6.5m.

Bally’s Quad Cities recorded an increase of 17% in revenue and Rivers-Des Plaines registered 12%.

A new casino is expected to open in Danville, Illinois, in March of 2023. A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the future Golden Nugget casino. Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr attended the event along with former state rep Lou Lang Tom Wilmot Jr from Wilmorite and Fertitta Entertainment COO of gaming Gerry Del Prete.

The casino will be located at 204 Eastgate Drive off I-74. Williams said it will bring much-needed economic development to the city.

Circa Sports expands to Illinois via New American Place Casino

Circa Sports and Full House Resorts announced a deal, in which the sportsbook will enter Illinois via the New American Place casino. The venue will be built in Waukegan, Wisconsin.

Circa Sports will operate Full House’s retail sportsbook at a temporary venue, The Temporary by American Place, which is expected to open in the fall. The temporary venue is expected to be open for 12 to 24 months while the permanent venue is under construction. Full House’s Waukegan location was granted a casino licence in the 2019 gaming expansion bill that legalised sports wagering in Illinois.

See also: Caliente Interactive approved as sports betting operator in Illinois