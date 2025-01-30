Illinois sets new sports betting handle record

November’s handle surpassed the previous high.

US.- Illinois’ sports betting handle was $1.53bn in November, up 11.3 per cent year-on-year. It surpassed the previous high of $1.45bn in October by 6 per cent. Players bet $1.49bn online and $39.2m at retail sportsbooks.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB), online and retail sportsbooks generated $154.6m in revenue, surpassing the previous record of $137.2m in September 2024. DraftKings posted $57.3m in revenue from a $527.1m handle. FanDuel reported $54.7m from $512.4m and Fanatics Sportsbook $11.4m from $118.7m.

See also: Bet365 receives sports betting licence approval in Illinois

The state collected $48.2m in tax revenue from sports betting activity in November under the new tax rate in Illinois. The previous 15 per cent flat adjusted rate has been replaced by a sliding scale, ranging from 20 to 40 per cent.