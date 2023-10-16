Illinois reports sports betting handle of $676.1m for August

Online sports betting made up 96 per cent of the August handle.

Illinois has become the fourth state to reach a $25bn handle since launch.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $676.1m in bets in August, up 10.6 per cent from March ($611.3m) and 19.7 per cent year-on-year. Online sports betting made up 96 per cent of the handle. Illinois has became the fourth state to reach a $25bn handle since launch after New York, New Jersey, and Nevada.

The Illinois Gaming Board reported that the state’s sportsbooks generated adjusted gross revenue of $46.9m, which was down 23.2 per cent monthly. The hold was 6.9 per cent, falling below 7 per cent for the first time since June 2022.

DraftKings reported a handle of $241.3m and revenue of $15.8m, while FanDuel reported $17.3m in revenue from $222.6m. BetRivers claimed the third-highest handle in August at $63.3m. Caesars, PointsBet, and BetMGM reported handles of over $30m. Operators paid $7m in taxes in August, with Cook County claiming 508,993 from sports betting in the Chicago area.

See also: Circa Sports launches in Illinois