Illegal gambling in Germany: Swiss payment provider banned

The GGL says borders are no obstacle for its enforcement efforts.

The Halle Administrative Court has upheld the German gambling regulator’s order to block the payment provider.

Germany.- Halle Administrative Court has upheld an order issued by the German federal gambling regulator GGL to block a Swiss payment provider. The court upheld the decision to ban the unnamed provider from processing transactions for unlicensed gambling operators.

The regulator noted that the court had ruled in favour of a wide interpretation of the ban, prohibiting it from processing transactions for future unlicensed gambling offerings as well as existing offerings without the need for the usual prior notification of the specific companies.

Ronald Benter

GGL board member Ronald Benter said: “This new success in the use of payment blocking shows that national borders are no obstacle to the enforcement of gambling legislation. We do not tolerate uncooperative behaviour by payment service providers. Companies that do not comply with the applicable laws must expect consequences.”

The GGL said it expects payment service providers to “comply with the legal requirements and work with the GGL”.

Illegal gambling in Germany

Last month the GGL reported that it had received 1,500 tipoffs from the public related to online gambling via its reporting portal since it began its regulatory duties at the start of last year. The regulator thanked the public for providing information in an announcement that was made to coincide with Germany’s action day against gambling addiction yesterday.

The GGL said that half of the tipoffs it received were related to illegal online gambling, which regulated operators continue to see as a major problem in the German market. The other half of the tipoffs related to claims of potential irregularities involving licensed operators.

In the same period, the GGL said that it inspected over 1,890 websites and 483 gaming providers and advertisers to check for offers and advertising of illegal gambling. It issued 113 prohibition proceedings, 63 of which led to the provider or advertiser halting their actions.