IGT retains key role as National Lottery’s core systems provider

UK.- International Game Technology PLC (IGT PLC) is set to remain at the forefront as the primary provider of technology systems for the National Lottery.

The extension of the contract was officially confirmed in anticipation of the National Lottery’s shift to a new operating steward on February 1 when Allwyn UK is set to take control of the Fourth National Lottery Licence.

IGT has been the dedicated lottery systems supplier to the National Lottery and its former steward, Camelot UK, since its establishment in 1994.

Expressing satisfaction, Jay Gendron, IGT’s COO of Global Lottery, stated: “We are pleased to continue to support the operation of The National Lottery, working alongside a range of other suppliers and Allwyn.”

In a recent announcement, IGT disclosed the resolution of its legal disputes against the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

The legal challenge contested the terms of the Fourth Lottery competition awarded to Allwyn. Seeking a reported £200m in compensation, IGT deemed the Commission’s decision unsatisfactory. However, the transition of the National Lottery License led to Allwyn’s acquisition of Camelot UK from its main shareholder, the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP), resolving outstanding disputes.

In addition, the Commission took a step towards transparency by publishing the Fourth National Lottery Licence and associated documents for public scrutiny. The Commission maintains its stance that transitioning stewardship to Allwyn is crucial for enhancing funding for Good Causes and fostering innovation in the lottery market.