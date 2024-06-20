iGaming Platform names Jovana Popovic Canaki as its new deputy CEO

The supplier is expanding its offerings.

Malta.- The supplier iGaming Platform has appointed Jovana Popovic Canaki as deputy CEO. With over 17 years of experience in B2B and B2C, she was most recently vice president of customer success at Aspire Global.

Popovic Canaki was previously CEO and managing director of Masterpiece Gaming and worked at Bragg Gaming for eight years, including as head of turnkey solutions and director of igaming platform and services.

iGaming Platform said the new hire will support its expansion into new verticals and geographies beyond its core platform offering. Popovic Canaki will work on the development and release of new products, including a Crypto Casino offering. iGP recently launched a white-label front-end casino and sportsbook offering in Latin America.

Popovic Canaki said: “I am thrilled to join iGP as the new deputy CEO. I eagerly anticipate working with our talented team to drive innovation and unlock the full potential of our products, while exploring opportunities to enter new markets for our fantastic clients.

“I have always been determined to contribute towards growth in all my previous roles in the igaming industry, and it excites me when a company begins to make headway in the market as iGP is currently doing.”

iGP chief executive Giovanni Paticchio said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jovana to the team here at iGP. With her magnificent depth of experience in the igaming industry, her expertise will be incredibly valued by us and this is a very important addition to assist with the next stage of our expansion.”