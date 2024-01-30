iGP completes senior management restructure with C-level double hire

The company is aiming for industry leadership in the igaming sector.

iGP has beefed up its team with the appointment of Inesa Glazaite as chief commercial officer and Michael Baker-Mosley as chief marketing officer.

Press release.- iGP has finalised its senior management restructure with the double hire of Inesa Glazaite and Michael Baker-Mosley as its new chief commercial officer (CCO) and chief marketing officer (CMO) respectively.

Glazaite joins the company having spent the last four years in senior sales roles within igaming and sports betting. These include head of sales at Soft2Bet, senior sales director at Delasport, and most recently commercial director at EEZE.

Inesa Glazaite new CCO at iGP.

In her new role as CCO, she will be tasked with developing and implementing a long-term commercial strategy, identifying new business opportunities in key markets worldwide and evaluating mergers and acquisitions to enhance the company’s market position.

Baker-Mosley arrives at iGP having spent five years at sports betting provider Kambi, where he drove the brand globally, cementing its position as a leading B2B sportsbook brand.

The appointment further advances the strides made by iGP in 2023 following its ambitious rebrand. Michael will lead a growing marketing team and develop strategies to help cement the company as a market-leading provider of cutting-edge technology, products and services for the iGaming industry.

Michael Baker-Mosley new CMO at iGP.

Alongside recently hired Dirk Camilleri, IGP’s new chief product officer, the trio make up the final members of iGP’s restructured senior management team.

Giovanni Paticchio, CEO of iGaming Platform, stated: “I am confident both Inesa and Michael will bring great enthusiasm to their respective roles and help drive the company forward. 2024 and 2025 are pivotal years for iGP and now we have the leadership team in place, I am even more confident that iGP will emerge as a leading brand within the industry.”

Meanwhile, Inesa Glazaite, new chief commercial officer at igaming Platform, said: “iGP is perfectly poised for growth and I’m looking forward to working with current and future iGP partners to support them reach their iGaming ambitions. I’m looking forward to meeting them at ICE as we drive their respective businesses forward.”

Michael Baker-Mosley, chief marketing officer at igaming Platform, commented: “iGP has everything in place to become a global leader within the industry. We have great products, great core technology and a hungry culture with brilliant people. I’m excited to begin building this brand, showcasing to operators the value we can bring.”