iGB Slots Arena provides a window on opportunities in $18.8bn vertical

The latest innovations and business development opportunities in a gaming vertical will be showcased at iGB Live!

Press release.- Visitors to iGB Live! (5th – 8th July, RAI Amsterdam) will have the chance to gain the most up to date insight on the latest generation of RNG-based games courtesy of a dedicated Slots Arena, which will showcase the latest innovations and business development opportunities in a gaming vertical that according to data provided by H2 Gambling Capital accounted for $18.8bn or 71 per cent of online casino revenues in 2021.

The data consultancy estimates that global gross win from RNG games, of which slots are the dominant component, will grow by 101 per cent over the next five years, reaching $37.1bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9 per cent.

Naomi Barton, Clarion Gaming’s Portfolio Director responsible for iGB Live!, said: “We have responded to feedback from the industry and created a dedicated feature area for visitors to learn more about the latest innovations in a vertical that’s undergoing significant change. Traditional slots, whether land-based or online, have failed to connect with millennials or Gen-Z. These fundamental shortcomings are being addressed by games creators with innovation delivering multi-player functionality, as well as elements of social and skill-based features to games, meaning that a whole new sub-category of slots are relevant to the industry with the capabilities to help accelerate business growth and in the process expand the parameters of iGaming.”

She added: “We’ll be exhibiting how various slots streamers operate through viewing their dedicated Twitch broadcast channels, and the iGB Live! show floor will include a dedicated space for networking. Agile and dynamic in-person events such as iGB Live! are all about identifying and facilitating growth opportunities, and the iGB SLOTS Arena has been created to help visitors connect with igaming slots businesses and convert networking to player traffic and player acquisition. It’s a powerful example of the commitment to innovation that underpins the iGB Live! experience.”

iGB Live! provides a forum of opportunity for industry professionals to connect and converse with key suppliers, convert expert-led insights into actionable business growth and converge with the 4,000+ visitors and 250 exhibitors expected at what is one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming expos.