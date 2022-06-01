Introducing: Affiliate Meet Markt, iGB Affiliate’s brand new 3,000-person event in Berlin

The Affiliate Meet Markt will be taking place on 26-27 October at the Arena Berlin, Germany.

Clarion Events announced a new partnership between iGB Affiliate and Affiliate Summit.

Press release.- Clarion Events announced a new partnership between two of its industry leading global affiliate event brands iGB Affiliate and Affiliate Summit.

This partnership will be a game changer for online businesses and affiliates looking to accelerate growth in hyper-competitive sectors such as: health & wellness, dating, FX, personal finance, NFTs, gaming and nutra.

Their first joint-venture will see 3,000+ attendees at the Affiliate Meet Markt, taking place on 26-27 October at the Arena Berlin, Germany.

“Our goal with AMM is simple: we want to offer our customers a cheap and convenient alternative to spending tens of thousands on expensive stand builds, whilst supporting their expansion into Europe, something we have always suspected they wanted, and confirmed when 90% of those surveyed agreed!” says Hannah Wharrier, Managing Director, Digital Marketing, Clarion Events.

Meet Markt tables are already booking up and the event has gained positive engagement on social media since revealing the exciting launch at the Affiliate Summit networking party during Affiliate World Dubai on the 28 February.

“The first time I saw a Meet Market at Affiliate Summit I was literally mind blown! I had never seen anything like it before… Thousands and thousands of conversations taking place creating tons of new business but also brilliant fun. What was apparent is that not only would this work well in the gaming market, but if we could also bring exhibitors and attendees from multiple markets under one roof it would create something no one has ever seen before.

I genuinely think this will be a game changer for sourcing new traffic in the gaming market and can’t wait to feel that incomparable buzz a Meet Market brings when we open the doors in October!” says Alex Pratt, Managing Director at Clarion gaming (ICE/iGB).

Affiliate Meet Markt’s promise to online businesses and affiliates:

An event format proven to bring thousands of relevant leads to online businesses across two days.

Established affiliates from other sectors looking to enter the igaming space.

250+ exhibitors and affiliate programmes.

50+ tactical sessions that will help you: nail your niche, discover new trending markets, hack your Facebook ads, find new traffic, lower your CPA, navigate legal barriers and upgrade your SEO tactics to beat Google at its own game.

Exclusive CPA and revenue-sharing deals.

Competitive pricing to allow attendees of Affiliate Meet Markt to come along and focus on capitalising from a one-of-a-kind event dedicated to succeeding in tough markets.

About Affiliate Meet Markt: The ultimate networking and learning experience for the affiliate industry, right in the heart of Berlin. This October, Affiliate Summit and iGB Affiliate join forces for the first time to help over 3,000 online businesses and affiliates win big in the most competitive niches.

About iGB Affiliate: Leading the way in networking and intelligence for affiliates.

iGB Affiliate connects affiliates to a 360-degree view of iGaming through leading events, content and learning. Equipping affiliates with the skills and knowledge needed to be a profitable front-runner in the ever-changing iGaming industry.

About Affiliate Summit: Affiliate Summit runs the biggest affiliate marketing events in the world and attracts thousands of advertisers, networks, agencies and affiliates from across 70+ countries across the globe. Affiliate Summit is the best source of the most up-to-date affiliate marketing information around.