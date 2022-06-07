iGaming Tech Leader Jan Flores joins SOFTSWISS

In this role, Jan will be responsible for leading multiple product development teams, including the R&D department and the Jackpot Aggregator platform.

Press release.- Jan Flores is a reputable tech professional with extensive expertise in online gambling. Jan brings over 15 years of experience across multiple roles in financial and iGaming companies.

Before starting his career at SOFTSWISS, Jan Flores worked as Director of Production Operations at Gaming Innovation Group (GiG). Jan’s experience before GiG was with Jackpotjoy Group, where he held the position of Head of Applications and Networks Services and Director of IT Operations.

“I am excited to join a leading team of professionals who have produced a remarkable and innovative suite of products in such a competitive landscape. I look forward to bringing my experience and contributing towards the SOFTSWISS success story”, Jan Flores, Deputy Chief Technology Officer at SOFTSWISS, commented on his new role.

“Jan, without a doubt, has a deep understanding and immense expertise in the iGaming industry and will empower our technical leadership team, making it, even more, business and client-centric, to drive innovations”, continued Ilya Karol, Co-Chief Technology Officer at SOFTSWISS.

Based in Malta, Jan Flores has joined the local SOFTSWISS office. Now the company is focused on expanding its presence in the island nation, well-known as an iGaming hub and looking for iGaming specialists to strengthen the team.