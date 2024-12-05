Rhode Island igaming revenue reaches new record in October

October was the eighth month of legal online casino gaming in the state.

US.- The Rhode Island Lottery has reported that online casino players wagered more than $75.1m on online slots and table games during October, the second-highest figure to date after $80.8m in September.

Igaming revenue reached an all-time monthly high at $3.2m, up 2.6 per cent from the previous record set in September. Online slots generated $2.4m and online table games generated $793,527.

October was the eighth month of legal online casino gaming in the state after Rhode Island launched regulated igaming on March 5 with Bally’s as the sole online provider. It’s the seventh state in the US to legalise igaming, following Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Collectively, these states saw $635m in revenue for May.