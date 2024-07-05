Identity verification provider joins European Gaming and Betting Association 

Sumsub has become an associate member of the online gambling trade association.

Belgium.- The Identity verification provider Sumsub has joined the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) as an associate member. The EGBA, which represents some of the largest online gambling operators in Europe and aims to promote sustainability in the sector, said the move would help its efforts to create a safer and more secure gambling market in Europe.

As an associate member, Sumsub will offer its expertise to strengthen EGBA’s standards in fraud prevention.

The provider’s head of igaming product, Kris Galloway, said: “We are honoured to join EGBA as an associate member and collaborate with industry leaders to drive innovation and compliance in Europe’s online gaming sector.

“As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to empowering operators and platforms with cutting-edge solutions, tailored to their players’ user profiles. These will enable them to increase efficiency, while ensuring security, transparency and protection.”

EGBA secretary general Maarten Haijer said: “We are delighted to welcome Sumsub as an associate member and look forward to collaborating with their team.

“The addition of their expertise in identity verification will be extremely valuable to our association as we continue our efforts to promote a safe, secure and sustainable online gaming and betting environment in Europe. By opening up our membership, to include companies like Sumsub, we aim to better unite the industry’s voice.”

Meanwhile, the EGBA has confirmed the dates for European Safer Gambling Week 2024, which will take place from 18-24 November. The annual collaborative initiative aims to raise awareness about safer gambling in Europe and promote discussions about player protection among gambling operators, regulators, support organisations and experts-by-experience.

This year will be the fourth edition of the initiative. There will be a social media campaign and an array of workshops to raise awareness about safer gambling, share best practices and tips and signpost resources and services.