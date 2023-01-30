ICE brings together the world of gaming with a record 68 countries represented on the show floor

The figure is an uplift on the previous best of 65 set in February 2020, pre-Covid.

Press release.- Industry professionals attending ICE 2023 (7th – 9th February, ExCeL London) will have access to the world of gaming following confirmation that exhibitors representing a record 68 nations will be in attendance. The figure is an uplift on the previous best of 65 set in February 2020 which was the last edition of ICE pre-Covid. The global distribution of the 623 exhibitors who will be at ICE 2023 stretches from Argentina to Australia, Macao to Mexico and Ukraine to the United States.

Clarion Gaming Managing director, Stuart Hunter said: “No other exhibition in the gaming space can come anywhere near the internationalism of ICE. To have 68 nations represented by our community of exhibitors means that visitors are immediately part of what is a global experience with unique access to the smartest gaming innovators drawn from every corner of the world.

“There are very few exhibitions of scale in any industry sector which are able to compare with such international representation and legitimately lay claim to being a ‘global’ or a ‘world’ event.”

He continued: “Once an event is recognized as being genuinely international, stakeholder groups including brands, regulators, trade associations, media groups and strategic industry-wide bodies focus their activities accordingly. Research that we’ve undertaken has shown that for many people ICE and iGB Affiliate London actually start on the Sunday pre-ceding and finish on the following Saturday. In that week we estimate that over 100 gambling industry events will take place outside of the show hours providing a new and compelling perspective on why ICE and iGB Affiliate London are so influential and important to the world industry.”

Simon Thomas, executive chairman, of The Hippodrome Casino who serves as a member of the ICE Ambassador Group of industry advisers believes that it’s no longer appropriate to see ICE as simply being a three-day live event. He explained: “The Hippodrome serves as a networking and hospitality hub for many gaming professionals and what we’ve observed is that the industry is arriving in London a lot earlier and staying considerably longer. As a consequence, ICE is more than the three days on the show floor but a full-week of intensive networking, events, presentations, award ceremonies, meetings and socializing.

“The phenomenal international credentials make this coming together of buyers, games creators, influencers and thought leaders into what I would describe as World Gaming Week. A lot of what takes place during the year in terms of industry policy, strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers/acquisitions and product launches can be traced back to conversations that occurred during the week in London.”

