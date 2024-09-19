Harrah’s Northern California to host hiring event

The venue is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions.

US.- Harrah’s Northern California will host a hiring event on September 23. The venue is looking to fill several positions, including part-time and full-time jobs. The job fair will be held at the Louie Oliver’s Restaurant, at 4640 Coal Mine Road, Ione.

Harrah’s Human Resources team will be interviewing candidates from 11am until3 pm to fill positions in areas including security, gaming, food and beverage, marketing, IT and environmental services. Positions available include Asian player development executive, bartender, casino operations shift supervisor, entertainment specialist, event stage light/sound tech, and junior marketing analyst. Applicants must be at least 18 years old for steward and cook positions and 21 for others.

Full-time positions include paid time off (PTO), medical/dental/vision plans, a 401(k) plan with company match, tuition reimbursement programmes, student loan debt relief, and free meals. Part-time positions also include PTO and a free meal during each shift.

Vigi Austin, director of HR at Harrah’s Northern California, said: “Working at Harrah’s is more than just a job, it’s a whole lot of fun and very rewarding. It’s also a fantastic place to start a successful career in the gaming and hospitality industry, and there are tremendous opportunities for both professional and personal growth.”

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino holds topping-out ceremony

Caesars Entertainment has held a topping-out ceremony for its new 12-story hotel tower at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in North Carolina as part of its $275m expansion plans. The resort opened the first phase of its expansion with a new casino floor in May.

The second phase of the expansion project will see 296 new hotel rooms, an indoor pool and fitness center, a 12,000 square-feet rooftop restaurant featuring a 12-seat bar and wine cellar, and a 9,600 square feet spa featuring six treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and salon.