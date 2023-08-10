Hard Rock opens Rocksino Deadwood boutique hotel and casino

The new property in South Dakota offers a casino with 86 slot machines, a full-service restaurant and a bar.

US.- The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood has opened in South Dakota. The opening event included a proclamation from South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, remarks from leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and South Dakota Sioux tribes and a Guitar Smash featuring members of the Harley-Davidson family, music stars and dignitaries.

The property features a casino with 86 new slot machines, a full-service restaurant and bar and a Rock Shop. Renovated luxury guest rooms are scheduled to open later this year.

Governor Kristi Noem said: “For years, historic Deadwood and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have given countless individuals the opportunity to vacation and to enjoy the state of South Dakota. This new Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will make those opportunities even better for years to come. In fact, as Governor of South Dakota, I am proclaiming today `Hard Rock Day’ across the entire state of South Dakota.”

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, added: “Hard Rock prides itself on being able to provide authentic and memorable experiences for our guests embodied by music and rich cultural history. We are thrilled to become a part of one of the most celebrated historic places in the U.S. and provide an economic stimulus to the city of Deadwood.”

Mayor Dave Ruth commented: “As a community famous for entertaining guests since 1876, Deadwood is excited to welcome Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood as our newest, can’t-miss property. Our rich, Old West history combined with the Hard Rock brand will enhance the Deadwood experience for which we are known for. The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is sure to be an additional gem luring visitors to this amazing town.”

At the event, Karen and Bill Davidson, the great-grandchildren of one of the founders of the Harley-Davidson Motor and the children of Harley-Davidson patriarch Willie G. Davidson, took to the Outlaw Square stage to celebrate the first Willie G. Invitational Deadwood Golf Tournament conducted at the Boulder Canyon Golf Club. In a partnership with Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the Davidsons and Hard Rock International’s COO, Jon Lucas presented a cheque for $40,000 to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Veterans Shelter.

Jackpot Digital installs electronic table games at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota

Jackpot Digital has completed the installation of two Jackpot Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino, located in South Dakota.

Jackpot Digital’s president and CEO Jake Kalpakian said: “It’s exciting to see our Jackpot Blitz tables installed at another casino in the United States, Rosebud Casino in South Dakota. Our customer base continues to grow, adding to our recurring revenue base.