Hard Rock names Ragheb Dajani as senior vice president of development

US.- Hard Rock International has appointed Ragheb “Raj” Dajani as senior vice president of development. In his new role, Dajani will be responsible for leading the maintenance of new real estate development prospects, directing real estate development strategy and overseeing the brand’s strategic business growth plans and goals. He will report directly to Joe Emanuele, chief design and development officer at Hard Rock International.

With more than 30 years of experience, Dajani’s expertise includes planning, design and construction of integrated resort developments such as luxury residential, hospitality, and casino properties. Most recently, Dajani was the head of planning for Galaxy Entertainment Group in Tokyo, Japan, where he established a development operation to pursue a license to develop and operate a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort.

He worked at Kerzner International, where he held several positions including vice president, during which he developed luxury towers including The Atlantis Resort and Casino in the Bahamas, Morocco, and Dubai, and several One&Only hotels and resorts in the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Mohegan Sun Resort.

Joe Emanuele, chief design and development officer at Hard Rock International, said: “We’re thrilled to have Raj join our Real Estate Development team as we continue to further cement the Hard Rock brand as a pillar in the global luxury hospitality space. His extensive experience in bringing top-of-the-line luxury integrated resort concepts to life makes Raj an invaluable addition to the Hard Rock team.”

