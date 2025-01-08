Hard Rock International intensifies initiatives to fight human trafficking

The operator is an active participant in the American Gaming Association’s Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce.

US.- For the third consecutive year, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming will generate funds to fight human trafficking through its Change for Change initiative.

Participating casino locations will invite guests to contribute spare change from cash tickets to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation via designated Everi & NRT kiosks. All donations will support the Hard Rock Heals Foundation’s efforts to back PACT.

The educational high school program is aimed at preventing the online luring of minors. This initiative is part of the company’s dedication to National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and will highlight the efforts of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, a nonprofit organisation. Hard Rock will also expand its Social Identity Quest educational program with Protecting All.

In addition, around Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock will enhance the campaign by partnering with the nonprofit organisation It’s a Penalty. This collaboration brings together the tourism sector, athletes, sports governing bodies, host committees, local and international NGOs, governments, corporations and law enforcement to combat human trafficking.

It’s a Penalty works to raise awareness about the severe impact of human trafficking, including the emotional and physical abuse suffered by victims and survivors, as well as the legal consequences for perpetrators.

As participants in the American Gaming Association’s Anti-Human Trafficking Taskforce, Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have overseen the completion of over 78,000 training sessions by their hotel and casino staff since 2022.