Hard Rock International details initiative with Ocean Conservancy

The firms will advance sustainability actions and campaigns across their properties.

US.- Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming has detailed work with Ocean Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the ocean. The Global Sound Wave campaign saw over 230 employees participate in a global trivia event and a competition to identify solutions to reduce waste from September to November,

“By focusing on the upstream management of water and food waste, as well as material waste, the campaign helps to promote waste audits that identify alternatives and diversion opportunities, while emphasizing how data informs the company’s goal-setting for waste reduction”, the company said.

Paul Pellizzari, vice president of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Ocean Conservancy to launch Global Sound Waves as our signature event to reduce waste, celebrate success and expand sustainable solutions across our company’s global operations. At Hard Rock, one of our cherished mottos is ‘Save the Planet,’ and through our global team members’ common actions we aim to reduce waste and drive meaningful change to protect our planet.”

Jenna DiPaolo, chief brand and communications officer at Ocean Conservancy, added: “From plastic pollution to climate change and beyond, the ocean is facing threats that can only be addressed through bold, global action and widespread public interest. Partnering with a hospitality brand like Hard Rock, which is so beloved and reaches so many different people and places around the world, will expand our audience of ocean lovers and environmental advocates while having meaningful, measurable impacts on the ground through cleanup and related waste reduction efforts.”

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Hard Rock International donated $1m to support the relief efforts for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton. Meanwhile, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol opened in Virginia. The opening was originally scheduled for July, but Hard Rock was granted a six-month delay. A temporary casino opened in July 2023 and received more than three million guests and paid more than $66m in gaming taxes.