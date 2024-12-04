Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City celebrates National Giving Day

The Atlantic City venue has started its 12 Days of Giving campaign.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and the Boardwalk 1000 Foundation have celebrated National Giving Day by donating $10,000 to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. This donation marks the start of Hard Rock Atlantic City’s 12 Days of Giving campaign, during which funds and services totalling more than $50,000 will be donated to 12 organisations.

According to the casino, it has made donations to more than 500 charities since opening in 2018 supporting its motto to Love All – Serve All. Recipients include Covenant House Atlantic City, Kelly’s Kidz, Live to Serve, Holidays for Heroes’ Shop with a Cop, ARC of Atlantic County, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Atlantic County Toys for Kids, Garden State Equality, Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, and Jewish Family Services.

George Goldhoff, president of Hard Rock Atlantic City, said: “We are proud to live by our company’s mottos through our 12 Days of Giving holiday campaign to offer support to our community in such an impactful way. I am deeply grateful for our customers who generously donate to the Boardwalk 1000 Foundation which partnered with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in helping to make a difference this holiday season.”

See also: Chris Kelley named president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon

Net revenue from Atlantic City’s 12 casinos in the quarter ending September 30 was $943.2m, down 2.9 per cent from Q3 2023. The state’s casinos collectively reported gross operating profit of $242.9m, down 13.6 per cent year-over-year. In October, the state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $499.8m in gaming revenue, up 2.6 per cent from October 2023 ($487.1m).

For the first nine months of 2024, net revenue was $2.54bn, down 0.2 per cent from the same period in 2023. Gross operating profit was $576.6m, a decrease of 8.8 per cent.