Chris Kelley named president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon

Hard Rock International plans to open the resort in Kern County in 2025.

US.- Hard Rock International has announced the appointment of Chris Kelley as president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon in Kern County, California. The resort will open in late 2025.

Kelley most recently served as president and COO of MGM Resorts International Northeast Group, where he oversaw operations at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts, and Empire City in Yonkers, New York. He previously served as president and COO of MGM Northfield Park and as CFO of MGM Detroit. He held leadership positions at Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, California, including CFO and general manager roles. He will report to Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International.

Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International, said: “A veteran of the casino and resorts space, we are so excited to have Chris join our team and lead operations at the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon set to bring premier gaming and live entertainment experiences to the growing Kern County area. We are confident Chris will bring forth his innovative and extensive background in finance and operations, ensuring continued growth and excellence for Hard Rock’s leadership in the gaming industry.”

Kelley commented: “I am so thrilled to join the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon team as President. This is an incredible opportunity to lead a dynamic and exciting property that embodies the spirit of entertainment and hospitality. I look forward to working with the talented team here to create unforgettable experiences for our future guests and to drive the continued success and growth of this iconic brand.”