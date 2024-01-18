Hard Rock Hotel and Residences to be constructed at Lake Texoma

Set to begin construction in March, the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences will be located within the Pointe Vista development with plans to open in 2026.

US.- Hard Rock International in partnership with the Pointe Vista Holding Company has announced development plans for the Hard Rock Hotel and The Residences at Lake Texoma, Oklahoma. Set to begin construction in March 2024, the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences will be located within the Pointe Vista development with plans to open in Q2 2026.

The project on the Oklahoma-Texas border will join a 2,700-acre master-planned resort community featuring more than 19 miles of shoreline, a golf course, an enclosed waterpark, a family entertainment center, an amphitheater and a casino. The new development will welcome guests with the signature guitar at the main entryway and is set to have 189 rooms with 25 suites and 168 residence rentals. It is expected to create over 9,000 jobs in the area.

Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel development for Hard Rock International, said: “We’re excited to expand our award-winning hotel portfolio and bring our unique brand of hospitality and entertainment to Lake Texoma and the Pointe Vista development. We’re especially thankful to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for his support of our new Hard Rock development in Pointe Vista.”

Mark Fischer, CEO of Pointe Vista Holding Company, added: “Our collaboration will be a great success with Hard Rock International and a very positive contribution to the Pointe Vista community. We’re thrilled to create a unique residence and entertainment destination.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commented: “It’s my pleasure to welcome the development of the Hard Rock Hotel and Residences at Lake Texoma. This will provide even more opportunity for guests to visit this beautiful area and create huge economic opportunity for this community.”

Earlier in January, Hard Rock International named John Rees as its senior vice president of hotel operations. He is responsible for leading all facets of hotel operations at both corporate-managed and franchised locations. Rees reports directly to Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon breaks ground in California

In December, Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe celebrated the groundbreaking of Hard Rock Tejon, in Kern County, California. Hard Rock representatives, Tejon Indian Tribe leadership and general membership plus statewide and local community leaders were present.

The project is expected to create 2,000 construction-specific jobs. It will be managed by Penta Building Group, a southern California company. Once both phases are completed, the project is expected to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, both full-time and part-time.