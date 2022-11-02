Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment gets sports betting approval in Ohio

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will have the only physical sports book in Stark County and the first dedicated sports micro betting platform.

It’s been granted conditional approval for mobile and retail sports betting.

US.- With Ohio set to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. has secured conditional approval for sports betting licences in the state. The Ohio Casino Control Commission granted the company approval to receive licences for a retail sports operation and online betting platform.

The company’s Hall of Fame Village BetRivers Sportsbook location will become the only land-based sportsbook in Stark County, Ohio.

Michael Crawford, Hall of Fame president and CEO, said: “The legalisation of sports betting in Ohio, opens up a breadth of opportunity across our company’s three business verticals and for our fans.

“We will have the only physical sports book in Stark County and the first dedicated sports micro betting platform via the Betr mobile app, bringing fans and guests a multitude of different and new ways to experience sports entertainment.”

Hall of Fame recently signed a 10-year partnership with Rush Street Interactive, becoming its sports betting partner. The company also signed an agreement to be Betr’s mobile sports betting partner.

Bettors in Ohio may begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

