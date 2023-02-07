Half of Ontario sports bettors plan to wager on Super Bowl LVII

The Responsible Gambling Council carried out a survey of the market.

Canada.- A survey from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) shows that half of Ontarians who bet on sports (49 per cent) plan to place a wager on the US NFL’s Super Bowl LVII. Some 54 per cent will place a single bet on the outcome of the game, while 24 per cent will bet on different outcomes through multiple sportsbooks.

The problem gambling body found that 39 per cent of Ontario adults believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes. This jumps to 73 per cent of those who bet and 91 per cent of those who bet on sports regularly.

The body warned of risks associated with the consumption of substances that can impair judgment and decision-making. It found that around 77 per cent of those who bet plan to consume alcohol, cannabis, or other substances during the Super Bowl.

The survey showed that 74 per cent of respondents will watch the game at home and 53 per cent with friends or family. Around 88 per cent of Super Bowl bettors plan to employ at least one strategy to manage gambling risk.

About 38 per cent plan to stay within a pre-set betting limit, and 34 per cent indicated that they view sports betting as entertainment, not as a way to win money. Around 24 per cent said they never bet while intoxicated and 21 per cent said they don’t bet if they feel depressed or anxious.

Of those who bet online, 63 per cent have used at least one responsible gambling feature. Among players aged 18 to 34, 22 per cent use personalised spending reports.

Shelley White, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council, said: “It’s positive to see the majority of Ontario’s sports bettors using the extra bench strength of responsible gambling tools, both on and offline. The excitement of the big game, being with friends and family, and substance use can all influence how we play. And betting more than one can afford to lose can have a devastating impact. Having a plan in place to manage risk and protect yourself is key to enjoying the game.”

The Responsible Gambling Council’s launched its latest awareness campaign aimed to promote the importance of having a plan before committing to gambling. Targeting Ontario residents aged 35-55, the campaign launched last month and will run until mid-February.