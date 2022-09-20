Greentube bolsters reach in Italy through Scommettendo deal

Greentube’s vast portfolio is now available on Scommettendo’s online casino.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has furthered its reach in Italy after taking its premium content live with Scommettendo.

Greentube’s vast portfolio, including games that have seen particular success in the Italian market, is now available on Scommettendo’s online casino.

Titles include Greentube hits Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Dolphin’s Pearl deluxe, as well as newer games such as the ever-popular Diamond Link, Cash Connection and 10 Win Ways series of slots.

The partnership is the latest in a string of deals that Greentube has struck in Italy, one of Europe’s largest and most established online markets.

The supplier’s content is now live with the leading operators in the country and the company also recently acquired local Capecod and Admiral Sport, further cementing its position as a leading player in the Italian market.

Graziano Pozzi, sales and key account manager for Italy at Greentube, said: “We are thrilled to have closed this deal with such a promising brand as Scommettendo. Through this partnership, Greentube has further strengthened its position in one of the most prominent markets in Europe and we can offer our prestigious games to an even bigger audience through a very successful local operator.”

Rosalba Turrisi, product manager at Scommettendo, said: “We are all about offering our customers the best content on the market and Greentube’s games have proven to be highly successful in Italy. We are thrilled about this deal that will see us add premium titles to our site with fantastic and high-performing mechanics and features, as well as established slots that needs no introduction.”