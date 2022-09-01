Greentube receives World Lottery Association supplier certification

The supplier certification from the WLA was awarded after a comprehensive assessment of the company’s omni-channel solution, Greentube Plurius and its operations.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has received a supplier certification from the World Lottery Association (WLA) for its Plurius omni-channel solution.

The WLA SCS:2020 Level 2 accreditation underlines the company’s commitment to security and risk management across its products and systems. Also it will enable it to strike new partnerships with WLA members, comprising the world’s leading lottery operators.

The supplier certification from the WLA was awarded after a comprehensive assessment of the company’s omni-channel solution, Greentube Plurius and its operations. In 2021, Greentube won a highly competitive European tender to supply the state-owned National Lottery in Luxembourg with Greentube Plurius.

The accreditation was made possible through Greentube’s ISO 27001 certification which it has held since 2019, and NOVOMATIC’s existing membership of the WLA. Greentube is one of only approximately 30 suppliers to hold a Level 2 certification.

Georg Gubo, COO at Greentube, said: “This certificate demonstrates how serious we take security and risk management and being recognised by the WLA is an important step as we seek to collaborate with leading lotteries such as Loterie Nationale Luxembourg and offer our Plurius solution to new partners. Being acknowledged as a trusted supplier to the industry is crucial and we work hard to ensure we adhere to the highest international standards.”

