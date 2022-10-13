Greentube launches its feature-packed Ski Challenge esports challenge

Ski Challenge sees players compete head-to-head in organised online and offline tournaments featuring real-money prizes.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has officially launched its new and improved Ski Challenge game as a play-anywhere mobile esports experience.

Now available to download for free on iOS and Android, the new version of the legendary and internationally popular Ski Challenge has been produced in collaboration with Swiss-Ski, the Austrian Ski Federation and the German Ski Federation, offering players exclusive tracks from the downhill skiing world.

For the first time, players can compete against each other on a brand new track in Zermatt, ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup race which starts on the Gran Becca course on October 29th. The Greentube team will be out in force at Zermatt’s public viewing area during the race from October 28th – 30th, inviting members of the public to play along and join the challenge.

Ski Challenge sees players compete head-to-head in organised online and offline tournaments featuring real-money prizes while attempting to climb the leaderboard. Capturing all the excitement and motion of real-life on-piste action, the game has a host of customisation features allowing for players to select the most desirable gear, tracks and suits, while also including taunt positions.

The return of the Ski Challenge franchise is set to prove popular with the game’s large, active and global community of fans. Operating all-year round and not only during the skiing season, Greentube will continue to roll out new features and tracks following today’s launch. The original Ski Challenge game was Greentube’s first-ever gaming title when it hit the market in 1998.

Michael Bauer, Greentube’s CFO/CGO, said: “We like to say that life is a race, not a journey and the launch of Ski Challenge ahead of the World Cup race in Zermatt provides an adrenaline thrill in itself. We are delighted to be able to offer the track exclusively to our loyal community, as well as the new players drawn to a fun and exciting competition.

“During the last year those involved in creating the game have worked passionately towards our big goal of launching it at the start of the new skiing season. They have really gone the extra mile and I’m both proud of their achievements and grateful to work with such an amazing team. Everyone at Greentube has looked forward to this launch day and I can’t wait to present the game to the public at Zermatt later this month.

“Although the release of the game is a massive achievement, we are currently only at the start of a long development slope for Ski Challenge. There are plenty of exciting updates in development for the franchise and players will see some really nice additions as soon as November and December of this year.”