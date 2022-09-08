Greentube bolsters German presence following RULEO content deal

The deal will see classic slots made available to customers of RULEO’s licenced operator brands in Germany.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has boosted its presence in the German market after signing a deal to supply its extended games portfolio, including premium titles, to RULEO Alpenland AG, which operates mybet.de in Germany.

The deal will see classic slots such as Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot deluxe made available to customers of RULEO’s licensed operator brands in Germany.

In addition to these fan favourites, a host of newer releases and proven top-performing fans-favourites from Greentube will also be added to the site. These include Cash Connection – Book of Ra, Lord of the Ocean Bonus Spins and Diamond Link Mighty Sevens.

The partnership sees RULEO join the first round of German operators that have gone live with Greentube’s extended portfolio of games, including premium titles from the legendary Book of Ra series.

Julia Schagerl, Key Account Manager Germany at Greentube, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring our high-quality portfolio of online slots to RULEO’s customers in Germany. This exciting partnership further showcases our long-term commitment to further extend in key regulated markets around the world.”

Andreas Fuchs-Degler, CEO at RULEO, said: “Greentube has a very good reputation for being one of the world’s leading slot developers, having created industry-leading content for many years now. We’re very happy to bring their portfolio of games to our mybet customers in Germany and increase the already extensive offering we have in the market .”

