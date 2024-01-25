Greentube set to accelerate global growth through SkillOnNet launch

Casino brands using the SkillOnNet platform now benefit from a wide range of Greentube titles.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has gone live with SkillOnNet’s online casinos in Germany, Portugal and Spain, among other markets worldwide.

Casino brands using the SkillOnNet platform now benefit from a wide range of Greentube titles, including innovative new releases from both the Diamond Link and Diamond Tales series. Players around the world are also able to enjoy a variety of classic games, including Book of Ra deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe.

SkillOnNet operates more than 45 online casino brands in regulated markets across the globe. These include the award-winning PlayOJO, market-leading Spanish casino PlayUZU, and the number-one German brand, DrueckGlueck. Further titles from the extensive Greentube catalogue will follow, with additional markets set to be added in the coming months.

See also: Greentube welcomes festive fun with A Christmas Full of Wilds

Julia Schagerl, regional manager at Greentube, said: “We are constantly looking to establish platform partnerships that can help us to roll out our content into multiple markets and this is another great example of this strategy in action. We are confident that our wide range of classic and contemporary games will be well-received by players around the world.”

Michael Golembo, sales and marketing director at SkillonNet added: “Greentube content has a deserved reputation for engaging gameplay and exciting mechanics, and we’re thrilled we can now showcase their games to new markets and audiences via our global network.”