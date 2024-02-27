Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto to host WSOP Circuit

The World Series of Poker event will be held in cooperation with GGPoker from March 22 to April 1.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced that the World Series of Poker (WSOP) will launch its first WSOP Circuit at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, a property inaugurated in June 2023. The WSOP Circuit, in cooperation with GGPoker, will take place from March 22 to April 1.

Featuring eight Circuit Ring events, the WSOP Circuit at the Canadian venue will have $3.9m in estimated prize pools, including a $2,000 Main Event with a $2.1m total prize pool, and $3,500 High Roller event.

GGPoker, which sent 774 players to the Main Event at last summer’s WSOP, will be exclusively operating the online qualifying tournaments.

Robert Katsavelos, general manager at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with GGPoker to bring the World Series of Poker to Toronto for the first time. This is a fitting milestone that will create further momentum for our recently opened 30-table poker room at Great Canadian Toronto, Canada’s newest and largest casino resort. We are excited to welcome tournament participants from across the North American poker community and from right here in the City of Toronto and are certain that this event is going to be a huge success.”

Daniel Negreanu, GGPoker global brand ambassador, added: “I have been playing WSOP events around the world for over 25 years. There is something quite special about being able to finally compete in one in my hometown.”

In November, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto announced the full opening of its poker room. The space had opened limited operations in September, and now all 30 tables are running. The poker room has electronic table games and slots for those waiting and No Limit and Limit stakes at varying levels. It also features a semi-private area. Aces Kitchen from Woodbine Entertainment Group serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks.

AGCO issues $80,000 penalty against Casino Woodbine in Toronto

The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served Ontario Gaming GTA, the operator of Toronto’s Casino Woodbine with notice of a monetary penalty totalling $80,000 following a case of cheating.

In April, the Ontario Provincial Police Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB), embedded within the AGCO, charged five people on allegations that an electronic craps dealer was in collusion with customers. After a compliance review to assess Casino Woodbine’s adherence to the Gaming Control Act, 1992, and its Standards for Gaming, AGCO’s Regulatory Compliance Branch found that Casino Woodbine failed to detect or prevent the infraction.