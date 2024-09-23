Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto opens new gaming rooms

The Canadian property has opened new high-limit slots and table game rooms.

Canada.- Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto has opened a new high-limit slots room and a high-limit table games room. The new slots room covers 5,700 square feet and has over 220 slot machines.

The latter has 26 live tables, including Single Zero Roulette, blackjack (including four private tables), and baccarat, (including four private tables). The room also has a VIP area with a cage and cash advance options, a private host office and customer lounge, dining area, and a private outdoor patio.

Matt Anfinson, chief executive officer of Great Canadian Entertainment, said: “We are excited to unveil this latest phase in the continued growth of Great Canadian Toronto. With these unique amenities available exclusively to our VIP gaming customers at Great Canadian Toronto, the customer experience at Canada’s newest and largest casino resort has taken another tremendous step forward.”

Last month, the casino opened new amenities, including a new 5,000-capacity theatre. The opening ceremony was attended by Ontario premier Doug Ford, minister of finance Peter Bethlenfalvy, Duncan Hannay, CEO of Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG), and Matthew Anfinson, CEO of Great Canadian Entertainment.