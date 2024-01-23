Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel expands in Ontario

Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the opening of a new live entertainment space.

Canada.- Great Canadian Entertainment has announced the opening of a new live entertainment and events venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, Ontario. The space features an open cell ceiling grid of approximately 4.4 meters and capacity for nearly 800 people.

Stella Gallant, general manager at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, said: “We are delighted to introduce this exciting new live entertainment and special events venue at Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel. This new addition represents our commitment to delivering comprehensive entertainment and event experiences for our guests and providing yet another reason to visit this exciting property.”

Located on the land of the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation (MSIFN) near Lake Scugog in Durham Region, the casino opened in 1999. It has 600 slot machines, 16 table games, 10 electronic table games and a poker room. The hotel has 116 rooms.

In November, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, a $1bn property inaugurated in June 2023, announced the full opening of its poker room. The space had opened limited operations in September.

The poker room has electronic table games and slots for those waiting and No Limit and Limit stakes at varying levels. It also features a semi-private area. Aces Kitchen from Woodbine Entertainment Group serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks.

Ontario igaming market generates CAD$17.2bn in wagers in Q3

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the third quarter of its 2023-2024 fiscal year. It reports that CAD$17.2bn was wagered between October 1 to December 31, 2023, up 21.1 per cent compared to the second quarter of the financial year and also 49.1 per cent higher year-on-year. Gaming revenue was CAD$658m, a 22 per cent increase over Q2 and 44 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

Looking at the total wagers, online casino accounted for CAD$13.7bn, representing 79 per cent in all. A total of CAD$3.1m was wagered through betting and CAD$431m was generated through peer-to-peer poker.