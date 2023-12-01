Grand Casino Brussels Viage names Per Jaldung as CEO

Jaldung was previously CEO of Casino Cosmopol in Sweden.

Belgium.- Per Jaldung, the former CEO of Svenska Spel’s land-based casino chain Casino Cosmopol in Sweden, has confirmed that he will take the helm of Grand Casino Brussels Viage. He will become CEO of the Belgian casino on December 11.

Jaldung left Casino Cosmopol a year ago after a 14-year tenure as CEO. He had worked at the casino chain for more than 20 years. Before that, he worked in law enforcement, including in Sweden’s National Criminal Investigation Department. Jaldung is the honorary president of the European Casino Association, having previously served as its chair from February 2015 to February 2023. Erwin van Lambaart replaced him as chair.

Jaldung wrote on LinkedIn: “I am really looking forward to getting back into the casino world. I have missed it and I can’t wait to get on board with the experienced team at Viage.”

Located in Belgium’s capital, Grand Casino Brussels Viage belongs to Casinos Austria International. Meanwhile, Svenska Spel itself is seeking a new CEO. It announced in October that Patrik Hofbauer will step down early next year following five years in the role. He leaves to become CEO of the telecoms firm Telia Company.