Google extends gambling opt-out to display ads

Google now allows users everywhere to opt out from seeing gambling ads.

Google has extended the ability to opt out of seeing gambling ads from YouTube to its display ads network.

US.- Google has extended its options to allow users to opt out from seeing certain kinds of ads, including gambling ads. It’s also created new categories of ads that users can opt out from.

Since December 2000, the search giant has allowed users to opt out from seeing gambling ads and alcohol ads on YouTube in the US. It’s now extended that ability to cover its entire displays ads network worldwide.

Meanwhile, it’s added new categories of ads that users can opt out from: pregnancy and parenting, dating or weight loss.

Karin Hennessy, Google’s group product manager for ads privacy, said: “We conduct user surveys and try to understand what kinds of categories they are interested in us adding. What came through at the very top was alcohol and gambling, so we provided that.

“The very next four categories were parenting, pregnancy, dating and weight loss. It’s all based on what we perceive as sensitive categories, but also very much on what we’re hearing from users.”

Hennessy said Google intends to add more categories in the future but must first conduct further research and improve its back-end technology. She recognised that some ads can slip thorough despite opt-outs, saying that its controls allowed users to see “fewer” ads in the selected categories rather than none at all.

To opt out of the available categories, users must go to myaccount.google.com, select “Data & Privacy” then go to “Ad settings” and search for “Sensitive ad categories.”

Last year, the Regional Administrative Court for Lazio in Italy ruled that Google can’t be held responsible for an online casino ad that circumvented its screening process. It overturned a fine issued against Google by the Italian communications watchdog Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni (AGCOM).

AGCOM had issued the €100,000 fine in October 2020 after finding that Google had breached Italy’s ban on all forms of gambling advertising. The fine and an accompanying injunction were issued after AGCOM said further investigation was needed to determine whether Google was flouting Italy’s ban on gambling advertising.