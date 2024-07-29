Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe renovation underway

The resort was purchased in 2023 by Fertitta Entertainment.

US.- Work has started on the renovation of Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe‘s 539-room hotel and 25,000-square-foot casino in Nevada. One of the resort’s two towers is closed as a result.

Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe general manager Jason Sides told a meeting of the Nevada Gaming Control Board that “every square foot of the property” would see some form of renovation. He said the first floor would be ready in October.

The resort was purchased last year by Fertitta Entertainment, the company controlled by Golden Nugget owner Tilman Fertitta. The property covers 24 acres and is one of four hotel-casinos in the South Lake Tahoe market.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.32bn in May

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.32bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s an increase of 2.45 per cent year-on-year and an all-time May record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $742.4m, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.5bn, an 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $90.4m in revenue in May.