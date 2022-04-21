Golden Matrix expands to new markets with igaming system

The firm has announced that its B2B aggregate gaming system, GMX-Ag, has gone live with eight online casino operators in six countries.

US.- Golden Matrix Group has announced that its B2B aggregate gaming system, GMX-Ag, has now gone live with eight online casino operators in six countries. The igaming system gives players access to a single wallet option. It also offers casino, sportsbook, and live gaming content via a single integration with operators’ existing business systems.

Based in Las Vegas, Golden Matrix Group is an established label social gaming technology company that develops and distributes more than 3,000 games to over 580 operators, reaching 6,000,000 end-users across the world.

Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman said: “The adoption of the GMX-Ag system is both strategic and timely. It expands our B2B offerings to operators in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, our traditional market, and at the same time opens new market opportunities for Golden Matrix outside of APAC.

“In addition to enhancing organic growth, we are focused on entering new international markets through the acquisition of B2B and B2C businesses with strong revenues and profitability. We expect our growth strategy to expand the GMGI brand and accelerate the company’s global market penetration.”

Goodman added that the recent acquisition of a 80 per cent controlling interest in the UK-based RKings Competition Ltd has helped the company expand its global footprint.

He said: “We believe the popular RKings platform, being highly scalable, will be well-received and extremely successful, not only in Mexico, but also in other countries with regulated jurisdictions.

Spearhead Studios titles available via Golden Matrix

In March, Golden Matrix Group announced that it would expand its current casino offering by integrating Spearhead Studio’s own collection of 90+ proprietary games, including titles such as John Daly: Spin It And Win It, 15 Armadillos, or Book of Souls Remastered.

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director of Spearhead Studios, commented: “The partnership between Spearhead Studios and Golden Matrix is a pivotal point for both companies. We are very happy to be live on the Golden Matrix aggregator platform. GMG’s extensive experience in the industry makes them our most important partner in their core markets.”

Brian Goodman, CEO at Golden Matrix Group Inc. said: “We are excited by this opportunity and we are confident that this partnership will strengthen our brand and market share through the addition of Spearhead Studios’ popular advanced games.”

