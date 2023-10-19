Gold Strike Casino Resort Tunica names Shane Robertson as director of gaming and operations

Robertson has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry.

Robertson will oversee all gaming operations, casino and resort facilities.

US.- Gold Strike Casino Resort Tunica, in Mississippi, has named Shane Robertson as its new director of gaming and operations. Robertson will oversee all gaming operations, casino and resort facilities and compliance with state gaming regulations.

Robertson has nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, having worked at Odawa Casino, Harrah’s Tunica, MotorCity Casino, MGM Grand, Carnival Cruise Lines, Sheraton Casino and most recently Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit, Michigan. He serves on committees to promote and develop community branding, strategic partnerships and cross-promotional marketing.

Gold Strike Casino Resort senior vice president and general manager Dean Rubin said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shane to our exceptional, growing team in Tunica, Mississippi. With extensive gaming experience nationwide, Shane brings a wealth of industry knowledge and understanding in critical areas of guest service and team building and has a proven track record in providing strategic leadership. We are confident he will take us to even greater heights of success.”

In February, MGM Resorts International closed on the sale of the operations of Gold Strike Tunica, Mississippi. CNE Gaming Holdings, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, has taken over the operations after gaining approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Gold Strike Casino Resort is located on the Mississippi River. Operations continue as usual, with the more than 1,100 team members etained. CNE Gaming Holdings paid $450m in cash.