GiG powers Betway’s entry into the Portuguese market

Under the arrangement, GiG is providing its igaming platform and sportsbook to Betway in the country.

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) collaborates with Betway to facilitate the online sports betting operator’s entry into the Portuguese market

Malta.- The Portugal-facing venture, initially unveiled in April 2022, saw Betway secure licenses for sports betting and igaming in February 2020. Now, Betway stands as GiG’s second B2B partner to debut in Portugal, following GoldenPark’s successful launch last year, where they employed GiG’s player account manager and sportsbook services.

Betway CEO Anthony Werkman said: “As part of our ambitious growth strategy for Portugal in 2024, this GiG platform will help play a role in expediting our objectives to elevate the sports betting experience for existing Betway customers in Portugal and appealing to new ones.

“This agreement will also allow our teams to work in synergy to reach our shared goals and aspirations within the country.”

New leadership for GiG

The deal is also the first under the new GiG stewardship of former SBTech and DraftKings executives, Richard Carter and Andrew Cochrane. The double appointment forms part of a restructure that will see the GiG business split.

In addition, GiG chose to pursue the move after launching a strategic review in February 2023. The split involves the GiG Media affiliate arm and Platform & Sportsbook divisions becoming separate entities. The Media arm includes all GiG media offerings such as affiliate lead generation services. Platform & Sportsbook covers technical igaming platforms including Sportnco, which GiG acquired in April 2022, front-end development and other managed services.

Furthermore, Carter, formerly chief executive of SBTech, was appointed CEO of Platform & Sportsbook in August last year. Meanwhile, Cochrane joined as chief business officer of the division in November.

Speaking about the new Portugal launch, Cochrane said: “We continue to invest in our product and technology capabilities to underpin further tier-one client wins and provide existing clients with ever more compelling product features.”