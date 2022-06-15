GGPoker names Jeff Gross and Ali Nejad as brand ambassadors

The new GGPoker members will represent the firm online and in person.

Pro poker player Jeff Gross and television personality Ali Nejad will create content with the GGTeam.

US.- GGPoker has announced pro poker player Jeff Gross and television personality Ali Nejad as its newest brand ambassadors. They will represent the firm online and in person and assist the GGTeam by creating new content.

Gross will serve as the brand’s “voice of GGPoker”. The 35-year-old streamer and podcaster is well known on YouTube and Twitch in addition to his pro poker career.

Gross commented: “I am thrilled to be joining GGPoker. It’s an amazing time right now for poker and GG is leading the way. I am looking forward to being a brand ambassador as well as hosting the best tournament on the Internet; the weekly $10,300 Super Million$, with final tables broadcast every Tuesday.”

Broadcaster Ali Nejad will assist the team as its media ambassador. He has featured on a number of poker programs, including NBC’s Poker After Dark, The Ultimate Poker Challenge TV series, and ESPN’s World Series of Poker.

Canadian professional poker player and GGPoker brand ambassador, Daniel Negreanu, welcomed the new members. He said: “GGPoker is the world’s biggest online poker room, but that doesn’t mean we’re not focused on growing even bigger. Adding two of poker’s best contest-creating personalities to the GGTeam means we’ll better entertain our existing customers while broadening the game to reach new ones.”

In October, poker star Jason Koon joined the company as global ambassador. The announcement was made at the 2021 World Series of Poker Reunion, at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Born in West Virginia, Koon is one of the top players in the world. Having cashed for $32.5m in live tournaments, he figures in the top ten of all-time winnings.

WSOP and GGPoker Network launch online poker WSOP.CA in Ontario

In March, the World Series of Poker (WSOP) and GGPoker Network announced the opening of WSOP.CA, a fully-regulated online poker room, in the Canadian province of Ontario.

WSOP.CA players have access to exclusive WSOP tournaments and satellites and will automatically become enrolled in the Caesars Rewards loyalty program. Once the new poker room is launched, GGPoker players in Ontario will have the opportunity to transfer their accounts to WSOP.CA.