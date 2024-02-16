Germany’s DSWV reiterates call for relaxations of gambling regulations

Licensed operators remain concerned about the amount of custom lost to the black market.

Germany.- The sports betting trade association DSWV has renewed its call for a revision of Germany’s gambling regulations after reporting a drop in the amount bet with licensed operators. This comes after a survey released in November suggested that the black market accounted for 50 per cent of all online gambling in Germany.

DSWV said that €7.7bn was bet with licensed operators in 2023, down 5.4 per cent compared with 2022. It believes operators are losing market to the unlicensed offerings because of tight restrictions placed on marketing under Germany’s gambling legislation implemented in July 2021. These include a ban on live betting other than on horses and a ban on betting on esports and non-sporting events. Lottery betting is also prohibited, while pools betting remains under a state monopoly system.

The association is also lobbying against proposals for a ban on gambling advertising, which it fears would result in yet more custom being lost to unlicensed operators.

It said: “An important reason for the decline is the migration of many players to illegal offers. For example, since the State Treaty on Gambling came into force in 2021, regulated providers have been unable to keep up with the extensive betting offers on the black market due to a limited betting programme. The association is therefore calling for attractive framework conditions for regulated providers so that they remain competitive.”

It added: “Advertising helps to give legal providers appeal so that they stand out from the illegal offers. Players are only protected at companies permitted by the GGL. In the debate about sports betting advertising, the DSWV therefore expressly positions itself against an advertising ban.”

Sports betting in Germany is expected to see an uptick when the country hosts the UEFA European Championships in June. The DSWV fears that much of the expected increase in betting will go to the black market.