Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum tracking technology approved by FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS

Press release.- Genius Sports, the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has been successfully validated by the FIFA Quality Programme for Electronic Performance and Tracking Systems (EPTS) for its Second Spectrum live optical tracking system.

Through its Second Spectrum technology, Genius Sports is the official tracking provider of the Premier League, MLS, Danish Superliga and NBA. Genius Sports’ optical tracking system undertook rigorous trials at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan-Stadium in Seville, Spain.

The system was validated with a median latency of 0.859 seconds while achieving the highest possible positional accuracy marks across all evaluation categories.

Fast, accurate player and ball tracking data is a foundational component of every league and federation’s digital ecosystem, powering innovative tools for performance analysis, sports science, automated officiating and brand activations. By combining the highest quality tracking data with live video, Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology is also used by some of the world’s largest broadcasters to deliver interactive viewing experiences. This includes its award-winning live augmented broadcasts for the NFL, NBA, MLS, March Madness basketball and more.

“For several years, our Second Spectrum system has been at the apex of innovations in tracking technology, capturing millions of team and player insights,” said Jack Davison, chief commercial officer at Genius Sports. “We’re thrilled that our outstanding technology has been recognised by the FIFA Quality Programme for EPTS, showcasing to leagues, federations and clubs across world football they can trust in a system that will transform how their fans, coaches and players interact with every play.”

