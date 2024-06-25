Genius Sports names Kenneth J. Kay as board chair

The change will become effective this month.

UK.- Genius Sports has named Kenneth J. Kay as chair of the board. Formerly chief financial officer (CFO) at MGM Holdings, Kay will lead the oversight of operations and strategy starting this month. He has been an independent director since March 2023.

Kay replaces David Levy, co-CEO of Horizon Sports and Experiences and former president of Turner Broadcasting. Levy will remain as a strategic advisor.

The company said Kay had a “rare combination of financial and operational expertise” from experience in leading companies such as Dole Food Company, CB Richard Ellis Group and Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “I am thrilled to welcome the appointment of Ken Kay as our Chair and Claire Valoti as a Director. Their expertise and vision will be instrumental in driving the next phase of Genius Sports’ growth.”

He added: “I also want to extend my gratitude to David Levy for his service as Chair since April 2021. I am pleased that David will continue to stay close to Genius Sports in an advisory capacity.”

Kay said: “It has been an honour to serve as an Independent Director of the Genius Sports Board. I now look forward to taking the lead as Chair and contributing to Genius Sports’ further advancements in pioneering sports data and delivering value for all shareholders.”

Levy said: “I have greatly valued my time as Chair of Genius Sports. I take pride in the strides that have been made to strengthen Genius Sports’ presence across sports, betting, media and broadcasting. I am delighted to continue my relationship and close connection with Genius Sports as a Strategic Advisor and will actively support the team in the exciting next chapter for the company.”

