Detroit casinos report $104.8m in revenue for January

Table games and slots generated $102.3m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $104.8m in revenue for January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $102.3m, while retail sports betting generated $2.5m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 48 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 22 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 12.1 per cent year-on-year at $49.9m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 12.8 per cent to $30.6m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue decrease by 2 per cent to $21.8m.

The three Detroit casinos’ revenue for table games and slots increased 8.9 per cent when compared to the same month last year but was 6.4 per cent lower when compared to the previous month, December 2024. The casinos paid $8.3m in state gaming taxes and reported submitting $12.2m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown reported a combined $19.38m retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts totalled $2.5m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $2m when compared to January 2024 and by $2.2m when compared to December 2024.