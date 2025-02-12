PIN-UP Partners congratulates the Limitless 8 winners

The company said: "Your enthusiasm and drive were truly unforgettable."

Press release.- PIN-UP Partners thanked everyone who participated in Limitless 8 and congratulated ****679 on an incredible victory. The company said: “Your enthusiasm and drive were truly unforgettable.” The winner won a Ferrari Roma while those who came in second to tenth place won a VIP trip to Dubai + custom merch collection.

PIN-UP Partners asked to keep an eye out for updates from personal managers and that gifts and exclusive trips to Dubai are already on their way.

The company stated: “Enjoyed the race? We’re still buzzing with energy and can’t wait to reveal our next big campaign. We will meet real soon at AW Dubai — we’ve got something special in store for you.”

PIN-UP Partners invites attendees to a spectacular party where the winners of Limitless 8 will be announced. This celebration will mark the epic finale of a campaign that had the whole industry buzzing. It will take place on February 26 at Billionaire Dubai.