Gateway Casinos holds opening ceremony for Cascades Casino North Bay

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment has held an opening ceremony for its property.

Canada.- Gateway Casinos & Entertainment has held an official opening ceremony for its Cascades Casino North Bay property. With an investment of approximately $41m, Cascades Casino offers 300 slots, six table games, and 10 virtual tables.

Located at 300 Pinewood Park Drive, the venue opened its doors earlier in the year. It’s created 200 new jobs for the region. The opening was delayed from 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Jamie Papp, Gateway senior vice president of casino operations, Vic Fedeli, Ontario minister of economic development, jobs and trade and local MPP, North Bay mayor Al McDonald and Duncan Hannay, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation CEO.

Fedeli said: “We’d like to congratulate Gateway Casinos on their grand opening and this exciting new investment in our community. This incredible $41m investment in North Bay will have a significant impact on the whole regional economy, especially as we recover from the economic impacts of the pandemic.

“This new entertainment destination will mean hundreds of new, local jobs, enhance our vibrant tourism sector and become a regional landmark for generations to come.”

Santo added: “This is a great day for North Bay and Gateway Casinos. I am proud to say, despite the challenges of COVID over the last two years, we finally reached the finish line.

“This new attraction is testimony to the resiliency and determination of a great many people who kept their focus and worked hard together to create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination for the city of North Bay. It really is a wonderful achievement.”

McDonald commented: “I would like to congratulate Gateway on the grand opening of its new North Bay casino. Cascades represents an investment of tens of millions of dollars in our city and the creation of approximately 200 new jobs. Not only that, the addition of a casino to North Bay will help support tourism and spur even more new development in the south end of the city.”

Gateway Casinos appoints Queenie Wong as CFO

In January, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment named Queenie Wong its chief financial officer (CFO). Wong is a long-time employee of the firm, having served in various finance roles since 2011.

Wong reports directly to Santo. Previously she worked in key finance roles such as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance.

See also: BetMGM launches live dealer studio in Ontario