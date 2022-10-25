Gaming Realms launches in Connecticut

The online slot developer has launched its content in the US state in partnership with DraftKings.

US.- Online slot developer Gaming Realms has announced that it has launched its content in the US state of Connecticut through a partnership with DraftKings. The launch starts with an initial five games, with nine to be released in the next phase. Players will have access to titles such as Lucky Larry’s Lobstermania Slingo, Blackjack X-Change, and Slingo Gems.

In June, Gaming Realms secured a online gaming service provider licence in the state. The licence, issued by Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection, enables Gaming Realms to supply its content to licensed operators active in the state.

Michael Buckley, executive chairman of Gaming Realms, said: “The USA is a significant growth market for us, and we are delighted that our content is now live in Connecticut, which is their fourth largest iGaming state. We have a number of new operator launches in the pipeline, and we expect to continue the expansion of our popular Slingo content on a global basis.”

Connecticut is the fourth US state to issue a licence to Gaming Realms, with the developer also approved in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In March, Gaming Realms was awarded an igaming supplier licence in Ontario ahead of the launch of the regulated market on April 4.

Gaming Realms recently partnered with cable channel Discovery to develop two new online slot games. The games will be based on two of Discovery’s TV shows. One of the games, Slingo Shark Week, which is based on US gaming supplier Everi’s slot game, has already gone live. A second Slingo game themed around the Deadliest Catch brand will be released by the end of 2022.

Gaming Realms revenue up 10% in H1

Gaming Realms interim results for the period to June 2022 showed revenue up 10 per cent year-on-year from £7.7m to £8.5m in the first half of the year. Group EBITDA grew 12 per cent to £3.5m2, representing a 41 per cent EBITDA margin.

Excluding brand licencing, revenue grew 36 per cent from £6.0m to per cent 8.2m. Total licencing revenues grew 15 per cent to £6.7m, with content licensing revenue up 57 per cent to £6.4m.