Light & Wonder promotes Nathan Drane as enterprise-wide chief product officer

Drane has worked at the company since 2021.

US.- Light & Wonder has announced the promotion of Nathan Drane to chief product officer (CPO) as it brings all game creation under one department. Drane has been serving as chief product officer specifically for the gaming business for the last year. He joined the company in 2021. Light & Wonder’s former CPO, Rich Schneider, will continue to contribute to the company’s product innovation and strategy as a senior advisor.

Matt Wilson, president and CEO of Light & Wonder, said: “I’ve personally worked with Nathan for many years, and I couldn’t be happier for him to share his leadership and vision with the entire enterprise. He has already been working with many across the business on our cross-platform strategy and has a clear and aggressive content roadmap that will ensure our continued success, positioning us for growth in the near and long term.”

Drane said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to take on this role with the company. This new centralized content organization formalizes our global strategy of building the world’s best games in every market on every intended platform. It provides us an opportunity to make data-driven development and roadmap decisions, gives us new opportunities to grow talent, and drives efficiencies throughout the game-creation process.”