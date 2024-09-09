Gaming Laboratories International approves mkodo’s GeoLocs

The geolocation compliance platform has passed an independent assessment.

US.- mkodo, a provider of compliance tools for the betting, gaming, and lottery industry, has announced that its GeoLocs geolocation compliance platform has passed an independent assessment conducted by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

The assessment evaluated the geolocation verification controls of the platform and performance across different devices, operating systems and network environments.

Christine M. Gallo, senior vice president of quality and technical compliance at GLI, said: “The assessment of mkodo’s GeoLocs platform was completed with no geolocation risks identified, showcasing the robustness and reliability of the platform.”

Stuart Godfree, managing director of mkodo and GeoLocs, added: “This successful evaluation by GLI not only highlights our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in geolocation technology but also serves as a key milestone as we prepare to unveil exciting new innovations to the GeoLocs Platform.

“For over a decade, GeoLocs has been a mature and proven solution, trusted by the online gaming industry to ensure precise and compliant geolocation services. We are, of course, delighted with the results of the GLI assessment, which reaffirms the reliability and security of the GeoLocs Platform. This enables our partners to operate with confidence across diverse regions. It also highlights our ongoing commitment to working with Accredited Testing Facilities (ATFs) to independently verify and test our products, ensuring their suitability in a variety of compliance markets.”

iGaming Ontario reports CA$18.4bn betting handle for Q1

iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY). The handle from April 1 to June 30 was CA$18.4bn (US$13.3bn), a 3.4 per cent increase over the last quarter and a 31 per cent increase year-over-year.

Gaming revenue was CA$726m, a 5.2 per cent increase over Q4 and a 34 per cent increase year-over-year. Nearly 1.9m player accounts were active during Q1. The average monthly spend per active player account was $284.