Gaming in Las Vegas: Caesars Palace opens new high-limit slot area

US.- Caesars Entertainment has celebrated the opening of Palace Court Slots, a new high-limit slot area at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The addition is part of a multi-phase project to enhance Caesars Palace’s gaming options.. The new space is on the main gaming floor adjacent to the casino dome.

Terrence O’Donnell, SVP and general manager of Caesars Palace, said: “The new space elevates the gaming experience and matches the elegance and grandeur of our iconic resort. We look forward to the next phase of our renovation, where we will soon debut our high-limit table games area.”

Ellis Island Casino Hotel & Brewery in Las Vegas has started a $35m expansion. The renovation will increase the casino floor footprint to Koval Lane, adding over 250 slot machines, an additional pit area, a new central bar and a new rooftop bar and event space.

Meanwhile, Bally’s Corporation hopes to open the first phase of its upcoming new resort casino in Las Vegas at the same time as the Athletics’ Las Vegas ballpark in 2028. The projects will be built on the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded on October 9.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bally’s Corp chairman Soo Kim said that Bally’s is “working pretty hard” to finalise plans to “at least build phase 1 and open at the same time as the ballpark”. The A’s $1.5bn, 33,000-seat stadium is set to open in the spring of 2028.

Gaming in Nevada: revenue reaches $1.31bn in September

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 3.34 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $727.6m, down 1.8 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.13bn, a 3.7 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $98.3m in revenue, up 7.2 per cent year-on-year.